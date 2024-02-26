Why healthcare lags on AI, per Amazon

Healthcare lags behind other industries in its adoption of artificial intelligence, largely because it lacks training capacity, according to a study commissioned by Amazon Web Services.

Here are seven other things to know from the survey of 412 healthcare employers and employees — and more than 4,000 respondents from other industries — according to a Feb. 26 Amazon blog post:

1. Only 9% of healthcare employees say they are at an "advanced" level of AI fluency, the least of any industry surveyed.

2. Just 53% of healthcare organizations said bringing on AI talent is a "major" or "somewhat" of a priority, the lowest of any sector surveyed.

3. Seventy-eight percent of healthcare employers say their lack of knowledge about how to institute an AI training program is holding them back from providing said training.

4. Healthcare organizations predict that 38% of their staffers will use AI by 2028.

5. Sixty-one percent of healthcare employers say that improving workflow and outcomes will be the most useful productivity benefit from AI.

6. Forty-seven percent of healthcare workers say better communication (such as creating reports or generating invoices) will be the top advantage of AI.

7. Healthcare employers and staffers predict a 44% increase in labor productivity after AI is fully deployed.