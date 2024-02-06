What Best Buy pays for 9 healthcare jobs

Best Buy has been making big moves in healthcare, providing remote patient monitoring technology to health systems. Here are nine healthcare jobs the tech retailer is hiring for this month.

1. Medical Director, Care at Home: Will draw on your experience caring for patients with chronic disease in a hospital and/or ambulatory setting to define best practices for the care of these patients outside of the hospital. Pay range: $159,600 to $285,600 per year.

2. Finance Director: Will support Best Buy Health's financial, commercial, operational and strategic priorities, which provide visibility and access to Best Buy Health's senior leadership team. Pay range: $125,700 to $223,300 per year.

3. Senior Manager, Data Interoperability: Will be responsible for scoping, recommending, defining and implementing the integration of the Current Health platform within client systems, beginning with their EHRs. Pay range: $96,600 to $171,800 per year.

4. Clinical Operations Manager: Will lead new customers — innovative health systems in the U.S. — through the onboarding and implementation process and set them up for success. Pay range: $85,000 to $150,800 per year.

5. Strategic Finance Senior Manager: Will report directly to the head of finance and strategic planning for Best Buy Health and focus on supporting key strategic initiatives involving partnerships and mergers and acquisitions. Pay range: $96,600 to $171,800 per year.

6. Customer Success Manager: Will manage an account portfolio of enterprise healthcare organizations, helping colleagues attain their business objectives and adhering to Current Health's core values. Pay range: $85,000 to $150,800 per year.

7. Director, Provider Sales: Will be responsible for selling Current Health to large health systems and integrated delivery networks in an assigned territory. Pay range: Not listed.

8. Social Care Advisor; Will help connect seniors with community resources, social reassurance, and other forms of assistance to allow them to remain in the comfort and security of their own homes. Pay range: $18.62 to $28.67 per hour.

9. Retail Activations Representative: Will take inbound customer calls for device activation, listen to and answer customer questions, and ensure that every customer has a positive experience with Best Buy Health. Pay range: $15.82 to $24.12 per hour.