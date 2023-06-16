Senators scrutinize Amazon Clinic data collection practices

Two senators have expressed concern about how Amazon's virtual care platform, Amazon Clinic, collects patient data, Politico reported June 16.

Sens. Peter Welch of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts wrote a letter to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy asking why the company requires patients to sign a form that allegedly gives Amazon access to their consumer health information.

"Amazon Clinic customers deserve to fully understand why Amazon is collecting their healthcare data and what the company is doing with it," the senators wrote.

The senators are asking Amazon to provide a sample contract with any third-party providers that give care to Amazon Clinic patients, disclose what data the company shares and to provide information on if this data is used to sell Amazon products or services.

A spokesperson for Amazon told the publication it complies with HIPAA and "all other applicable laws and regulations." The company said it shares health data with providers only to ensure patients are receiving proper care.

The letter comes after The Washington Post reported May 1 that during the sign-up process, Amazon Clinic patients must consent to their information possibly being re-disclosed.