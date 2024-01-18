Samsung deepens healthcare wearables push

Samsung confirmed it will release a new smart ring, dubbed the 'Galaxy Ring', which has been described as 'powerful and accessible' for users who wish to monitor health data.

Rumors of Samsung developing a smart ring have been circulating since 2022, says a Jan. 17 article from CNET.

Though Samsung didn't release many specifics aside from the name, company officials said the ring would feature 'leading sensor technologies and comfortable 24/7 wear'.

The Galaxy Ring will compete with other smart rings, like Oura, a Finnish-made ring requiring a monthly subscription, and Evie, a smart ring designed specifically for women. The Galaxy Ring's release date was not made public, but the company said it is to be expected 'soon'.