Remote patient monitoring made easier with Galaxy Watch

An expanded Privileged Health Software Development Kit for the Galaxy Watch has increased its ability to monitor vital signs and lends itself to more reliable remote patient monitoring, according to a Samsung press release.

Using the Galaxy Watch's cache of comprehensive biometric data, users can understand valuable health data from home, says a Jan. 8 report from Samsung. Providers can also use that data to monitor patients at home.

The Galaxy watch can aid physicians in treating remote patients, connect a patient to therapy, or help create a better environment for sleep. By using a small, user-friendly device, patients are easily connected to their providers with health data straight from their wrist.

In addition to being a tool for physicians, the Galaxy Watch also offers platforms to help track various facets of health, namely Oova, for women's health and Kencor Health, for patients with chronic kidney disease.

“Under our openness philosophy, Samsung is constructing an integrated and seamless digital healthcare ecosystem along with industry partners. We hope to provide users with a whole new suite of integrated health solutions, giving them the tools to easily manage and understand their health from their home," said Hon Pak, vice president of Digital Health Team, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung.