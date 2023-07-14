Optum revenue, earnings up double digits in Q2

Optum's revenues and earnings both grew by double digits in the second quarter, its parent company, UnitedHealth Group, reported July 14.

Revenues at Optum were up 25 percent in the quarter ending June 30, to $56.3 billion, with operating earnings increasing 13 percent to $3.7 billion, according to the news release. Optum accounts for more than half of its parent organization's revenues.

The revenue backlog at Optum Insight, the company's data analytics arm, grew to more than $31 billion from $8 billion a year ago, "in part due to the addition of Change Healthcare and growth in its comprehensive managed services offerings for health systems," the release stated. Optum acquired the health IT and revenue cycle management company in October for $7.8 billion.

Optum Health, its provider arm, also picked up an additional 900,000 patients in value-based care arrangements.