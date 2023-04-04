Intuitive Health partners with Texas group to offer more hybrid ER/urgent care facilities

Plano, Texas-based Intuitive Health, a provider of hybrid emergency and urgent care services, has expanded its offering with the acquisition of four new centers in its home state.

The partnership with Premier ER & Urgent Care brings the Texas facilities at San Marcos, Temple, Waco and Woodway under the Intuitive umbrella, expanding the number of its locations to 23 nationwide, according to a press release shared with Becker's on April 3.

Intuitive Health is a physician-founded network of such hybrid clinics backed by private equity group Altamont Capital Partners. It also has locations in 10 other states outside of Texas including Ohio, Arizona, Virginia and Florida.





