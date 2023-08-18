IBM to analyze complex medical records with Microsoft

IBM will use Microsoft's cloud to create a tool that helps analyze complex medical records.

The companies have expanded their partnership to focus on artificial intelligence. One of the key focuses of the agreement is for IBM to use Microsoft Azure's OpenAI service to "ingest and analyze complex medical records and policy documents," according to an Aug. 17 news release from IBM.

The aim is to speed up the prior authorization process as well as reduce administrative burden.

IBM and Microsoft will also provide nurses and physicians with a virtual assistant that can help them collect information from patient records, the release said.