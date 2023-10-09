Google partners with Care.ai on healthcare administrative burdens

In a bid to improve healthcare facility management and patient care, AI company Care.ai has partnered with Google Cloud to integrate its generative AI and data analytics tools into its platform.

Care.ai's Smart Care Facility Platform will use Google's gen AI tools, analytics and business intelligence products to help reduce healthcare staff's administrative burdens, mitigate staffing shortages within the industry, and give clinicians more time back with patients, according to an Oct. 9 news release from Google Cloud.

With the use of the AI tools, the Smart Care Facility Platform will also create discharge summaries and call summaries for nurses, according to the release.