Google is seeking a physician leader in public health

Google is looking for a physician leader in public health to boost its health-related products and be the representative for Google's public health, climate, and mental health sector work.

Google Health currently has a job listing for "clinical lead, public sector health," seeking an MD with a Master's degree or higher in public health. The company prefers a physician with 10 years of experience as a senior leader in community health and healthcare delivery programs, as well as experience leading a public health department at the state or national level.

"As a Clinical Lead, you'll be an effective and influential contributor to our work - developing intelligent and intuitive tools that help improve the health of individuals and populations. You'll shape the content, design and execution of products," the job listing states.

The clinical lead's responsibilities will include providing guidance on health-related products from Google, developing user-focused product requirements, compiling evidence-based practices and policies related to public health, and being the internal and external representative for the company's public health, climate, and mental health work.

Google is offering a base salary of $208,000 to $306,000, bonus opportunities, equity and benefits for this role.