Google Cloud to create algorithms that 'make sense' of unstructured oncology data

Google Cloud has partnered with COTA, a data and analytics company, to create algorithms that will extract and make sense of unstructured data from electronic health records.

The companies will use machine learning and natural language processing to decipher text fields such as clinician notes, transforming them into structured fields that can be used for oncology research and cancer patient treatment, according to a Nov. 14 press release from COTA.

"We are collaborating with COTA to build a series of new natural language processing models tailored specifically to unstructured oncology data, including emerging data such as genomic sequencing," said Shweta Maniar, director of life sciences industry solutions at Google Cloud. "By training these algorithms specifically on oncology information, we will partner with COTA in generating a much more complete understanding of what is happening in the cancer care setting and how a patient's unique clinical history may impact their response to treatment."