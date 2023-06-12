Global medical director of Amazon departs

Peter Lee, MD, global medical director of Amazon, has left the company to join occupational health provider Work Health Solutions.

Dr. Lee will serve as CEO of Work Health Solutions, based in San Jose, Calif., according to a June 12 press release the company shared with Becker's. In this role, he will work with clients and manage teams overseeing day-to-day operations.

Dr. Lee previously served as Amazon's global medical director, a role he started in November 2020. In this role, he led clinical operations and industrial hygiene.