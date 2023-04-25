GE HealthCare reports 8% revenue growth

Following its spinoff, GE HealthCare reported 8 percent year-over-year revenue growth and organic revenue growth of 12 percent in the first quarter.

The company also reported net income of $372 million in the first quarter, compared to $389 million the prior year. GE HealthCare President and CEO Peter Arduini attributed some of the revenue growth to easing supply chain troubles, according to an April 25 GE HealthCare news release.

The company expects to see 5 percent to 7 percent revenue growth in 2023.

Despite the solid showing, the company's stock is down at the time of publication, Barron's reported April 25.