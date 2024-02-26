GE HealthCare inks virtual care partnership

GE HealthCare is partnering with health tech company Biofourmis to expand the application of patient monitoring technology from hospitals to the homes of patients.

Biofourmis' AI-guided algorithms help provide insights that assist care teams in delivering personalized and efficient care at home, according to a Feb. 26 news release from GE. The partnership is looking to integrate Biofourmis' virtual care-at-home solutions with GE HealthCare's monitoring and virtual care solutions.

The aim is to allow GE HealthCare to expand the continuum of care beyond the hospital, enabling care teams to have a comprehensive and continuous view of patients beyond the hospital environment.

With this, both companies are looking at ways to have more patients leave the hospital sooner and provide an option for care at home.