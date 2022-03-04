CVS eyes trademarks in the metaverse for its pharmacy, health clinics

CVS Health filed a trademark application Feb. 28 that would allow the company to provide healthcare services in the metaverse, CNBC reported March 4.

In CVS Health's filing with the U.S. Patent Trade Office, the company stated it is looking to trademark its logo, establish an online store and create downloadable virtual goods such as prescription drugs, health, wellness, beauty and personal care products.

The filing also contained details about CVS seeking to bring its health services it provides in its in-store clinics, its telehealth platform, non-emergency medical treatment services and wellness programs to the virtual platform.

The company is the first to file for a virtual healthcare clinic in the metaverse, according to trademark attorney Josh Gerben.