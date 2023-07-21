CVS adds United Airlines CEO to board

CVS Health elected Scott Kirby, CEO of United Airlines, to serve on its board of directors, according to a July 20 SEC filing.

The election took place on July 19, and Mr. Kirby will serve on the board starting Oct. 1. His specific committee membership within the board has not yet been decided.

Along with his election to CVS' board, Mr. Kirby serves on the board of directors for United Airlines Holdings, Sonifi Solutions and the U.S. Air Force Academy Foundation.

Mr. Kirby also has an extensive background in the airline industry, previously serving as president of both American Airlines and US Airways and chair of the chief executive board of Star Alliance, a global airline alliance. Additionally, Mr. Kirby is a member of the board of governors of the International Air Transport Association.