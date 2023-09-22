Apple's pay for 4 healthcare jobs

Apple continues to aggressively hire for healthcare jobs focused on enhancing the health features of its devices.
Here are four healthcare-related jobs Apple is hiring for:
- Health security engineer (Santa Clara Valley, Calif.): Will help secure Apple's Health Research Platform. Salary range: $170,700 and $256,500.
- Senior iOS software developer, health tech (Santa Clara Valley, Calif.): Will work on new physiological sensing methods, prototyping health product concepts or building research data collection systems. Salary range: $138,900 and $256,500.
- Operational studies project manager (Santa Clara Valley, Calif.): Will lead human studies and focus on strategic recruitment and engagement to support the development and validation of new health sensors and algorithms. Salary range: $160,700 and $241,500.
- Health software, senior iOS engineer (Santa Clara Valley, Calif.): Will develop and expand Apple's health-related capabilities. Salary range: $199,800 and $300,200.