AI-powered virtual primary care company Curai Health has been added to Amazon Clinic's virtual healthcare marketplace, allowing patients to go through a message-based platform to reach clinicians.

Through Curai Health's message-based platform, patients will be able to receive virtual primary and urgent care from licensed doctors and nurse practitioners, according to an Aug. 29 news release from Curai.

Curai also offers care for urinary tract infections, COVID-19 and birth control.