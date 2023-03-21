5 healthcare jobs at Amazon

From an EHR expert to an account executive who will work with health system C-suite leaders, here are five healthcare jobs at Amazon.

1. Healthcare Solutions Architect, Global Healthcare, Amazon Web Services: Will leverage EHR expertise to define implementation architectures and build prototypes, be a subject matter expert on EHR security, and work with some of the leading EHR providers.

2. Account Executive, Nonprofit Healthcare, Amazon Web Services: Will be responsible for providing business leadership and creative direction for health system clients, working with C-level executives.

3. Senior Solutions Architect, Genomics, Global Healthcare: Will help academic medical center customers perform medical research, run hospital systems, and support schools of medicine on the Amazon Web Services cloud.

4. Site Leader, Amazon Pharmacy: Will be responsible for all safety, quality, customer experience, budgetary, people development and operations objectives.

5. Pharmacy Technician, Amazon Pharmacy: Will assist the pharmacist, run automated machinery, and fill exception trays with medications.