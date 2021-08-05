Intermountain expands hospital-at-home offerings

Intermountain Healthcare is building on its hospital-at-home program with new services for patients with COVID-19 and other acute and chronic clinical conditions, the Salt Lake City-based health system said Aug. 5.

Since launching in May 2020, Intermountain's at-home, hospital-level care program now is available to patients from 12 of the health system's hospitals in Utah. The system plans to add another hospital location to the program this summer, according to the news release.

Intermountain last year teamed up with Castell, a digital health platform and Intermountain Healthcare company, to power the hospital-at-home program. The program initially offered the digital home care services to patients with conditions such as congestive heart failure, some kidney-related conditions, intestinal conditions and certain cancer diagnoses.

As part of the program, home caregivers can make scheduled in-person visits according to the patient's care plan. On-demand mobile imaging and mobile lab services are also available.