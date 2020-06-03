AI, facial recognition & virtual communication: How 4 health systems are using tech to guide return to workplace

From crafting new programs to partnering with companies focused on IT innovation, hospitals and health systems across the U.S. are finding new ways to incorporate artificial intelligence, facial recognition and virtual communication technologies into their return-to-workplace approaches.

St. Augustine, Fla.-based Flagler Health+ teamed up with digital health platform Healthfully in May to launch a tech-supported program that provides COVID-19 prevention, testing and management to help bring employees back to work. The health system's mobile app offers services including daily self screening of employees, telehealth visits and Bluetooth-enabled contact tracing and proximity reporting.

In Cleveland, University Hospitals is working with TensorMark, a cloud-based AI and computer vision tech provider, to integrate COVID-19 test results with facial recognition software to allow employers, retail venues, sports arenas and concert venues to verify whether a person has tested positive for COVID-19.

Augusta (Ga.) University Health System plans to launch a new website in about two weeks that uses AI to power a "back-to-work" assessment tool, according to the Augusta Chronicle's June 2 report. The health system teamed up with healthcare analytics tech firm Jvion to roll out the AI tool, which will be free to the public and uses algorithms to predict employee COVID-19 risk based on responses to a series of more than 20 questions.

Renton, Wash.-based Providence's population health management company Ayin Health Solutions also developed a COVID-19 toolkit for employers looking to bring staff back to the workplace. Ayin's COVIDReady mobile app supports employee health screening and can be used to collect an employee's body temperature, among other capabilities.

