University Hospitals partnership uses facial recognition for reopening public spaces: 4 details

University Hospitals is working with a technology company on facial recognition technology as part of the effort to return people to work and reopen restaurants and entertainment venues during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Four things to know:



1. The Cleveland-based health system is partnering with TensorMark, a cloud-based artificial intelligence technology and computer vision tech provider to combine COVID-19 test results with facial recognition software that will allow employers, retail venues, sports arenas and concert venues to validate whether the person has tested positive for COVID-19 or not.



2. Consumers can opt in to the technology, giving the health system permission to include their COVID-19 test information in a databank that would identify their COVID-19 status. "Working with TensorMark allows us to design an identity solution built around consumers' preferences to safely, securely and efficiently validate a person's recent results," said University Hospitals CIO Robert Eardley.



3. Participants would be able to validate their COVID-19 test status through mobile devices or by a device at the entrance of a specific location to identify individuals via facial recognition. Then, locations can fast-track entrance by automatically unlocking or opening doors.



4. Employers can use the technology to validate that employees are healthy and can safely enter their office space.

