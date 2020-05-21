Mount Sinai will use FCC grant to develop telehealth app

New York City-based Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital will use the $860,000 grant it received from the FCC to expand its remote care services, including the development of a telehealth app.

The grant, part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, will allow Mount Sinai to provide patients with a remote care app and more than 700 devices that ensure at-home access to its telehealth services.

"Through the RealTime Clinic app, we will be able to take telehealth one step further and integrate patient reported outcomes that give us a window into well-being," Eyal Shemesh, MD, said in a news release.

Dr. Shemesh, chief of Mount Sinai's division of developmental and behavioral pediatrics, pioneered outreach for the grant.

More articles on digital transformation:

Fitbit to develop emergency ventilators

'We either have to succeed fast or fail fast': How Houston Methodist's innovation hub is making its mark

Digital upscaling for long-term virtual care, innovation models: 4 details from Mass General Brigham's digital chief

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.