Providence spinout launches COVID-19 screening, testing tools to help employers bring staff back to work

Ayin Health Solutions, Renton, Wash.-based Providence's population health management company, launched a COVID-19 toolkit that offers health screening, symptom assessment and testing services for employers looking to bring staff back to the workplace.

Providence established Ayin in 2019 to assist payers, providers, employers and government organizations with population health management services.

Four things to know:

1. Employees can record daily symptoms directly online or in the mobile app, dubbed COVIDReady, as well as response to health screening questions.

2. The mobile population health app can also be used to collect an employee's body temperature to help identify new infected and symptomatic employees.

3. COVIDReady uses COVID-19 tests that have been granted emergency use authorization from the FDA. The app features a cloud-based data platform that networks testing labs and clinicians through employer- and employee-only interfaces.

4. Ayin's care management teams will work with healthcare providers and labs to support screening questions, testing services and social distance monitoring provided through the app.

