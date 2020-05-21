Flagler Health+ builds tech-enabled back-to-work program for employees

St. Augustine, Fla.-based Flagler Health+ is rolling out a tech-supported program that provides COVID-19 prevention, testing and management to help bring employees back to work.

The health system partnered with digital health platform Healthfully to launch the program and mobile app. The offering comprises various tech features to support services including daily self screening of employees, alerts and notifications for employer, employees and providers, telehealth visits, testing and lab results and Bluetooth-enabled contact tracing and proximity reporting.

With the app, employees can access resources including self-monitoring and safe behavior tips. They also use the app to answer daily screening questions and verify they are not exhibiting symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. If the survey algorithm determines an employee needs to be tested, a provider will conduct a virtual visit and then order the COVID-19 test, if necessary.

Employers are notified of positive COVID-19 tests and receive a contact tracing report. Employers also have access to a dashboard that tracks their team members' daily self-monitoring reports.

"We understand the important role that employee self-monitoring, reporting, contact tracing and effective testing strategies have on keeping our workforce safe," Flagler Health+ President and CEO Jason Barrett said in a news release. "Working with Healthfully, we have created a solution that helps employers, employees and customers feel confident that organizations are taking the risks related to COVID-19 seriously and that they have an easy-to-deploy and effective plan in place for keeping everyone as safe as possible."

