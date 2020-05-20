Thomas Jefferson names 4 winners of $1M health tech innovation competition

Philadelphia-based Thomas Jefferson University announced May 19 the four winners of its $1 million health technology development contest.

The competition, which Thomas Jefferson launched last year in collaboration with the Israel Innovation authority, sought health tech startups to develop, test and pilot innovative technologies for the healthcare industry. The Israel Innovation Authority is a funding organization that supports the development of new products, technologies and companies in the nation, often through international partnerships.

Forty-two companies participated in the challenge, representing tech for areas such as patient care and revenue generation.

Here are the four winners and their projects:

1. Agamontech built an intelligence platform that can access high-quality data and insights on radiology, decision support and digital imaging.

2. ART Medical developed a personalized intensive care unit management system based on nutrition.

3. Seengal created an all-in-one patient-adaptive clinical decision support system for managing drug-related problems.

4. Somatix developed a wearable wristband that allows for remote monitoring of senior's daily activities.

The winners will use the financial awards to test their technologies, which are expected to help address various issues posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the news release.

