8 recent health IT, innovation partnerships: Intermountain, Truveta & more  

Here are eight recent health IT vendor contracts and go-lives accelerating digital transformation efforts at healthcare organizations.

1. Graphite Health, a nonprofit focusing on healthcare interoperability challenges, was launched Oct. 5 by Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, St. Louis-based SSM Health and Albuquerque, N.M.-based Presbyterian Healthcare Services.

2. University of California-Irvine and health IT startup Syntropy unveiled a five-year partnership to use data to innovate UCI Health Affairs, health research, and how hospitals integrate and contextualize data.

3. Palantir Technologies, the data analytics company that powers the National Institute of Health's COVID-19 data-reporting platform, received $150 million in two federal health contracts to streamline data integration for the Department of Veterans Affairs and National Institute of Health.

4. The CDC tapped HealthVerity to develop an interoperable dataset for COVID-19 research that will be used in research, decision-making and public health objectives.

5. Truveta, a deidentified data platform founded by 14 health systems, is partnering with Microsoft to scale the platform globally and help it reach new clients.

6. Google and Cue Health, Google's COVID-19 test provider, are planning to create an advanced respiratory biothreat-detection system.

7. East Lansing, Mich.-based MSU Health Care teamed up with Higi, a consumer health engagement platform that offers "smart" health stations at retail locations, to provide patients with remote monitoring services across Michigan, according to an Oct. 5 news release.

8. Health2047, the American Medical Association's innovation subsidiary, unveiled its latest spinout company: RecoverX, which seeks to support decision-making for physicians in over 30 specialties through its artificial intelligence platform.