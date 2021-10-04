AMA spins out AI-based clinical decision support company

Listen
Health2047, the American Medical Association's innovation subsidiary, on Oct. 4 unveiled its latest spinout company: RecoverX, which seeks to support decision-making for physicians in over 30 specialties through its artificial intelligence platform.
Five details:
- RecoverX provides physicians with a short list of insights and next-best action suggestions based on information from clinical charts, patient conversations and test results.
- The startup partnered with BMJ Best Practice, which gives hospitals worldwide access to research, guidelines and expert opinions. Information is updated daily.
- RecoverX's platform reacts to physicians' actions in real time through voice transcription, live note taking and one-click action.
- Here's how RecoverX founder and CEO Carl Bate said the startup is different from prior decision support technology physicians may have used: "First, our platform helps insight find the physician rather than the physician having to go seek it out. Second, our platform reacts in real time and in context to physician action, so is a genuine augmentation and support at each step of the diagnostic process."
- RecoverX is the fourth company spun out of Health2047 in 2021, and the ninth overall.