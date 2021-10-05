Intermountain, SSM Health & Presbyterian Healthcare launch digital health tool marketplace

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Graphite Health, a nonprofit focusing on healthcare interoperability challenges, was launched Oct. 5 by Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, St. Louis-based SSM Health and Albuquerque, N.M.-based Presbyterian Healthcare Services.
Five things to know:
- The nonprofit is creating an interoperable data platform for a digital health tool marketplace that it says will allow health system members to deploy tools "as easily as anyone can download an app from an app store to a smartphone."
- Graphite Health modeled itself after Civica Rx, a member-led nonprofit created in 2018 to address chronic drug shortages.
- The nonprofit said it expects more health systems and philanthropies to join its platform.
- The board is made up of executives from the organizing health system members and independent healthcare industry experts.
- "The digital revolution that advanced every industry in the world missed healthcare," Ries Robinson, MD, CEO of Graphite Health and chief innovation adviser at Presbyterian Healthcare Services, said. "Right now, when a hospital wants to adopt new innovative solutions, it is hampered by overly cumbersome processes that can require years to implement. Graphite Health will offer a true paradigm shift to deliver on the promise of lower costs and faster integration of solutions that significantly improve patient care and experience, while still maintaining the highest privacy standards."