UCI Health inks 5-year data deal for research innovation

The University of California-Irvine and health IT startup Syntropy have unveiled a five-year partnership to use data to innovate UCI Health Affairs, health research, and how hospitals integrate and contextualize data.
Four notes:
- UCI Health Affairs, the health system's patient care and research innovation unit, will use the partnership to connect clinical, research and patient data across enterprise research, according to an Oct. 6 news release.
- "Data-driven health intelligence is central to the future of good health and optimized care," said Steve Goldstein, MD, PhD, vice chancellor for health affairs. "Indeed, precision health initiatives are at the leading edge of our work — which encompasses cross-disciplinary research and teaching in the College of Health Sciences and the interprofessional, integrated, patient-centered care we provide at UCI Health."
- Tom Andriola, chief digital officer and vice chancellor of IT and data, said healthcare data grows 36 percent annually, but only? about 6 to 8 percent of that data is used to influence healthcare decisions. Less than 1 percent of that data is used by patients to guide their healthcare decisions, he said.
- "Our vision is to unlock that data securely, curate it to be more accessible and usable, and really move the needle on health outcomes — for all populations," Mr. Andriola said. "Health data, patient-reported data and basic science research [will be] integrated with deep subject matter expertise for an intelligence-driven approach to understanding disease and creating solutions for patients and clinicians that truly embody precision healthcare. Syntropy came in as we were ready to bring this vision to life."