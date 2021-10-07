CDC taps startup to create COVID-19 data platform for 100 million patients

Listen
The CDC has selected HealthVerity to develop an interoperable dataset for COVID-19 research that will be used in research, decision-making and public health objectives.
Three things to know:
- HealthVerity will use deidentified patient information from medical records, lab data, medical claims and more to generate patient history without identifiable data, according to an Oct. 7 news release.
- It will host the data of more than 100 million patients in a HIPAA-compliant manner, according to the release.
- The CDC will use the dataset to track variants, testing, reinfection and vaccinations. CDC researchers will use the data to run analyses on disease patterns, progression and health outcomes.