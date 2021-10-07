CDC taps startup to create COVID-19 data platform for 100 million patients

The CDC has selected HealthVerity to develop an interoperable dataset for COVID-19 research that will be used in research, decision-making and public health objectives.

Three things to know:

  1. HealthVerity will use deidentified patient information from medical records, lab data, medical claims and more to generate patient history without identifiable data, according to an Oct. 7 news release.

  2. It will host the data of more than 100 million patients in a HIPAA-compliant manner, according to the release.

  3. The CDC will use the dataset to track variants, testing, reinfection and vaccinations. CDC researchers will use the data to run analyses on disease patterns, progression and health outcomes. 
 

