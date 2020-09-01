7 recent health IT, innovation partnerships

Here are seven recent health IT vendor contracts and go-lives accelerating digital transformation efforts at healthcare organizations.

1. Detroit Medical Center Heart Hospital partnered with several organizations, including the state of Michigan, AARP and autonomous driving developer Navya, to launch a new self-driving shuttle service that transfers patients to and from appointments.

2. Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston teamed up with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Boston Dynamics to develop a robot that performs contactless vital sign monitoring to track COVID-19 in patients.

3. HHS signed a three-year, $6.3 million contract with national security firm Aveshka Aug. 18, seeking to improve the federal agency's Section 508 compliance, which requires federal agencies to guarantee the accessibility of communications technology and information to government staff and other citizens who have disabilities.

4. Genesis Health System in Davenport, Iowa, partnered with Bright.md to expand its telehealth offerings.

5. UnitedHealthcare announced 10 digital health companies joined its accelerator in 2020. The accelerator works with early technology companies on efforts that increase quality of and access to care, address the cost of care and improve the care experience.

6. Tenet Health Central Coast, part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, rolled out a new telehealth emergency room screening option for patients unsure of whether they want to seek medical attention for suspected COVID-19 or other emergency medical conditions.

7. Instacart, a national online grocery company, partnered with Doctor On Demand to provide free COVID-19 screenings and virtual medical consultations to its shoppers.

