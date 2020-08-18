HHS inks $6.3M IT contract with Virginia security firm

HHS signed a three-year, $6.3 million contract with Vienna, Virginia-based national security firm Aveshka Aug. 18, seeking to improve the federal agency's Section 508 compliance.

Section 508 requires federal agencies to guarantee the accessibility of communications technology and information to government staff and other citizens who have disabilities. Aveshka will provide technology expertise and consulting services, as well as provide developers and engineers to assist HHS with operational improvements.

"We aim to advance the healthcare marketplace through the delivery of innovative and cutting-edge IT solutions," Andrew Weis, Aveshka's senior vice president of growth and operations, said in a news release. "We understand HHS' commitment to improving its 508 compliance in IT development programs, and our transformational approach features state-of-the-art technologies and a dynamic process that will help them fulfill that."

