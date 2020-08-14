26 clinical intelligence startups transforming healthcare
CB Insights released its list of 150 startups transforming the future of healthcare, including 26 companies focused on clinical intelligence and enablement.
Here are the top 26 companies recognized, ranked by total disclosed funding:
1. CMR Surgical: $386 million
2. Sema4: $241 million
3. Element Science: $193 million
4. Quartet Health: $155 million
5. Sophia Genetics: $141 million
6. Innovaccer: $121 million
7. TytoCare: $101 million
8. Saama Technologies: $79 million
9. BrightInsight: $65 million
10. Oncology Analytics: $57 million
11. Unite Us: $45 million
12. Vicarious Surgical: $44 million
13. Nuvo: $43 million
14. Avail Medsystems: $38 million
15. Valencell: $36 million
16. Vim: $35 million
17. Wellth: $35 million
18. Eko: $30 million
19. Vesta Healthcare: $30 million
20. Xealth: $30 million
21. Current Health: $23 million
22. GYANT: $21 million
23. Twistle: $21 million
24. Babyscripts: $15 million
25. Mahmee: $3 million
26. BioIntelliSense: N/A
