26 clinical intelligence startups transforming healthcare

CB Insights released its list of 150 startups transforming the future of healthcare, including 26 companies focused on clinical intelligence and enablement.

Here are the top 26 companies recognized, ranked by total disclosed funding:

1. CMR Surgical: $386 million

2. Sema4: $241 million

3. Element Science: $193 million

4. Quartet Health: $155 million

5. Sophia Genetics: $141 million

6. Innovaccer: $121 million

7. TytoCare: $101 million

8. Saama Technologies: $79 million

9. BrightInsight: $65 million

10. Oncology Analytics: $57 million

11. Unite Us: $45 million

12. Vicarious Surgical: $44 million

13. Nuvo: $43 million

14. Avail Medsystems: $38 million

15. Valencell: $36 million

16. Vim: $35 million

17. Wellth: $35 million

18. Eko: $30 million

19. Vesta Healthcare: $30 million

20. Xealth: $30 million

21. Current Health: $23 million

22. GYANT: $21 million

23. Twistle: $21 million

24. Babyscripts: $15 million

25. Mahmee: $3 million

26. BioIntelliSense: N/A

