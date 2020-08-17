8 recent health IT, innovation partnerships

Here are eight recent health IT vendor contracts and go-lives accelerating digital transformation efforts at healthcare organizations.

1. Cleveland-based University Hospitals partnered with NASA to create technologies and methods to decontaminate personal protective equipment for aerospace applications and COVID-19 front-line workers.

2. Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System teamed up with NuVision Technology to pilot 10 digital health-screening kiosks, which can capture and monitor vital signs without touching the individual.

3. Jewish General Hospital in Montreal, Quebec, became one of the first healthcare organizations in North America in July to begin using Microsoft's virtual reality headset HoloLens to reduce direct contact between COVID-19 patients and medical staff.

4. Hackensack (N.J.) Meridian Health and New York City-based Maimonides Medical Center partnered with remote monitoring platform Nanowear to pilot cloth-based wearable tech that monitors coronavirus patients.

5. University of California Irvine Medical Center tapped smart hospital tech provider SONFI Health to launch a 16-bed unit that features patient rooms with interactive tech systems, including digital white boards that display EHR data.

6. HHS partnered with the Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Energy to coordinate and share COVID-19 health data through the COVID-19 Insights Partnership. Under the collaboration, the agencies will use Summit, the fastest supercomputer in the U.S., to accelerate COVID-19 research running large scale, complex analyses on health data.

7. UCLA is deploying Apple's technology to launch a three-year study analyzing the relationship between patients' mental health symptoms and their sleep, heart rate, activity and daily routines.

8. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health joined Health Catalyst, a data and analytics technology provider, on Aug. 12. Under the new partnership, Health Catalyst will provide data analytics technology across Northwell's system, including the Feinstein Institute and Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra.

