UC Irvine Medical Center opens interactive patient unit: 3 details

University of California Irvine Medical Center has opened a 16-bed unit that features patient rooms with interactive tech systems, including digital white boards that display EHR data.

Three details:

1. The medical center tapped smart hospital tech provider SONIFI Health to help launch the patient unit, accelerated by about a month to make room for more patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. Each digital whiteboard in the patient rooms is integrated with the medical center'sEpic EHR system, allowings patients and families to view real-time updates about their specific condition, care team and care plan and other information.

3. The rooms also have interactive televisions that allow clinicians to access the most up-to-date information on the patient's health and give patients the ability to view educational resources about their care plan and tools to communicate with their clinical team.

More articles on digital transformation:

'You can't slow down': Houston Methodists' Michelle Stansbury on how to innovate amid the pandemic

Stay innovative without compromising data privacy: Best ideas for big tech partnerships

The next frontier in healthcare innovation from CommonSpirit, SSM Health execs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.