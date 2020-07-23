Hackensack Meridian Health, Maimonides Medical Center pilot sensor-embedded clothes to remotely monitor COVID-19 patients

Hackensack (N.J.) Meridian Health and New York City-based Maimonides Medical Center are partnering with remote monitoring platform Nanowear to pilot cloth-based wearable tech that monitors coronavirus patients.

Nanowear's undergarment wearable comprises nanosensors, which detect physiological and biomarker changes that indicate when a patient's condition is worsening and the hospitals need to further intervene. When a patient wears the garment, physicians can remotely capture and assess vitals including real-time ECH, systolic and diastolic blood pressure, temperature trends, respiration and lung volume.

The garment can collect 120 million data points per patient per day across cardiac, pulmonary and circulatory biomarker data, which is then transmitted to clinical staff.

"Nanowear's SimpleSENSE is giving us an exponential amount of relevant data metrics about the heart and lungs from an all-in-one product that should ultimately enable us to triage lower risk patients and stratify high risk patients," said Sameer Jamal, MD, principal investigator of the collaboration and cardiologist at Hackensack Meridian Health, according to the July 22 news release.

