10 digital health startups transforming administrative functions

CB Insights released its list of 150 startups transforming the future of healthcare, including 10 companies focused on administrative automation and digitization.

Here are the top 10 companies recognized, ranked by total disclosed funding:

1. Aledade: $195 million

2. Cedar: $151 million

3. Olive: $127 million

4. LeanTaaS: $94 million

5. Abacus Insights: $73 million

6. Redox: $53 million

7. Protenus: $36 million

8. Alpha Health: $25 million

9. Incredible Health: $18 million

10. Notable: $17 million

More articles on digital transformation:

How Cedars-Sinai became more like Netflix, Google Maps during COVID-19 response

5 hospitals, health systems piloting digital transformation programs

Teladoc-Livongo has a combined market cap of $38 billion: 5 new details on the transaction





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.