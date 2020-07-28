HHS, VA and energy department partner to use supercomputer, AI for COVID-19 data analysis: 4 details

HHS partnered with the VA and Department of Energy to coordinate and share COVID-19 health data.

Four things to know:

1. The initiative, dubbed COVID-19 Insights Partnership, formalizes the framework for the VA and HHS to use the DOE's high-performing computing and artificial intelligence resources to analyze health data and conduct COVID-19 research.

2. The agencies will use Summit, the fastest supercomputer in the U.S., to accelerate COVID-19 research running large scale, complex analyses on health data. The supercomputer can analyze massive integrated datasets and divine insights to advance patient treatments.

3. The partnership's research will focus on vaccine and therapeutic development as well as outcomes, virology and other critical scientific topics.

4. The Trump administration already launched the COVID-19 High Performance Computing Consortium to provide researchers with resources and expertise on the coronavirus to speed up vaccine and therapeutic research.

