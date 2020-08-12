Health Catalyst grows with Northwell partnership, revenue cycle acquisition: 4 details

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health joined Health Catalyst, a data and analytics technology provider, on Aug. 12.

Four things to know:

1. Health Catalyst will provide data analytics technology across Northwell's system, including the Feinstein Institute and Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra. The health system has data on more than 11 million patients who seek care within the system.

2. Northwell plans to use the company's augmented intelligence and data science and expertise for more data-informed decision making. The health system has 23 hospitals and 800 outpatient facilities in New York.

3. On Aug. 11, Health Catalyst agreed to acquire Vitalware, a revenue workflow optimization provider that also provides analytics software-as-a-service technology.

4. Health Catalyst's insights come from more than 100 million patient records and encompass trillions of facts.



