10 digital health startups join UnitedHealthcare's accelerator

Ten companies are joining the UnitedHealthcare Accelerator in 2020.

The accelerator, powered by Techstars, works with entrepreneurs to solve big problems in healthcare. The accelerator works with early technology companies on efforts that increase quality of and access to care, address the cost of care and improve the care experience. In 2020, the accelerator also searched for companies with innovative solutions to the pandemic's challenges.

The 10 companies joining UnitedHealthcare Accelerator are:

1. Dieta Health, a personalized digestive health company.

2. Good Parents, a connected care system for remotely monitoring the health of children.

3. Immuto, a company focused on secure technology for health data management.

4. Kintsugi, a company with technology that detects clinical depression and anxiety with machine learning and voice biomarkers.

5. Koda, an artificial intelligence platform to guide end-of-life care discussions between patients and providers.

6. Options MD, a company that uses data to connect people with treatments based on their lifestyle.

7. Samaritan, a smart wallet for people without a home.

8. Spora, a company focused on providing primary care specifically to people of color.

9. Vincere, a company that uses sensor data, incentives and counselling to change health behaviors.

10. Vocalytics, a company focused on voice and sound intelligence.

