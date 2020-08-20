Detroit Medical Center patients offered new self-driving shuttle service

Senior citizens and residents of two local Detroit communities now have the option of taking a self-driving shuttle to appointments at Detroit Medical Center Heart Hospital.

The complimentary service comes via several partners, including the state of Michigan, AARP and autonomous driving developer Navya. The shuttle service began in mid-August and will run through mid-October.

The shuttle is available Monday through Friday exclusively to residents of Brush Park Senior Center and Brewster Homes and runs on a pre-programmed 1.3 mile route. A human safety operator is always on board the shuttle to help passengers get on and off the shuttle and to offer educational resources.

This operation is important for building trust in autonomous mobility and connecting "connecting seniors and people with disabilities to healthcare, local farmers market and pharmacies visits," said Ray Smith, owner of IXR Mobility and Mobility Inclusion, which provides transportation services in Detroit.

