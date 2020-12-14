5 hospitals, health systems piloting digital transformation programs

Hospitals and health systems across the U.S. are pushing digital transformation efforts forward by creating new tools and launching innovative programs.

Here are five organizations that announced pilots of new innovation programs or expansions to existing programs during November, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review.

1. Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital and its digital health innovation center expanded their collaboration with Fern Health, a virtual musculoskeletal pain management program. Under the new multiyear collaboration, MGH will validate the company's upcoming product lines, pilot new products in a clinical setting and investigate new scientific approaches to pain management.

2. Tampa General Hospital created a venture capital fund to support early-stage startups and make direct investments in healthcare companies. The fund, dubbed TGH InnoVentures, comprises the TGH Innovation Lab, TGH Accelerator and Tampa General. The TGH Innovation Lab will be the onsite program supporting team members and physicians to improve operational efficiencies systemwide, and TGH Accelerator will invest in and nurture early-stage healthcare companies.

3. Healthcare investment firm Deerfield Management Co. will provide up to $65 million in funding for a new research program with Boston Children's Hospital focused on drug discovery and development.

4. Intermountain Healthcare grew its partnership with Omada Health by making the digital health company's diabetes prevention program available as a covered benefit to the Salt Lake City-based system's medical group patients.

5. Sanford Health partnered with Dakota State University to create a national cybersecurity health innovation hub focused on expanding the cybersecurity workforce and driving digital transformations in healthcare.

More articles on digital transformation:

The CIO's transformational role: 3 execs share how the position has evolved to 'COO by proxy'

What was the biggest missed opportunity for healthcare IT in 2020? 5 hospital CIOs weigh in

Providence creates real-time COVID-19 map to show infection outbreaks among patient neighborhoods

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.