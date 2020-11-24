Sanford Health launches cybersecurity health innovation hub

Sanford Health partnered with Dakota State University to create a national cybersecurity health innovation hub focused on expanding the cybersecurity workforce and driving digital transformations in healthcare.

Through the collaboration, the Sioux Falls, S.D.-based health system and the Madison, S.D.-based university will establish a healthcare technology and cybersecurity operations center as well as a cyber solutions accelerator lab, where researchers can test technology capabilities.

The alliance is expected to have a positive effect on the region's economy by creating new jobs and attracting capital, according to the Nov. 18 news release.

"The future of exceptional healthcare lies in our ability to harness the power of cyber to help people get well and stay well," Sanford Health's Chief Technology Officer Josh Robinson said in the news release. "Technology supports everything we do in healthcare and this requires a constant connection to the brightest and best in cyber."

