5 hospitals, health systems piloting digital transformation programs

Hospitals and health systems across the U.S. are pushing digital transformation efforts forward by creating new tools and launching innovative programs.

Here are five organizations that announced pilots of new innovation programs or expansions to existing programs during October, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review.

1. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente and Best Buy Health expanded their joint pilot program leveraging tech and support services through remote monitoring tool Lively Mobile Plus among employees. On Oct. 4, the partners rolled Lively Mobile Plus out to all Kaiser Permanente Medicare members as part of its Medicare Affinity Program, which provides non-medical products and services to help older adults live independently at home.

2. Children's Mercy Kansas City partnered with biotechnology company Pacific Biosciences of California and Microsoft on a genomic research and tech development project to combat rare diseases.

3. Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., received $5 million from Boeing for its new research and innovation campus, which aims to foster partnerships between medical personnel, researchers and diplomats to develop new pediatric care technologies.

4. Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based health system AdventHealth rolled out another virtual intensive care unit, this time at its hospital in Lake Wales, Fla. The health system scaled up its existing partnership with telehealth service provider Advanced ICU Care, as the Lake Wales location joined several other AdventHealth hospitals that have telehealth-enabled ICUs.

5. Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital expanded its telehealth program to assist Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health and Glens Falls (N.Y.) Hospital with stroke care.

