Children's National Hospital lands $5M gift from Boeing for innovation campus

Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., received $5 million from Boeing for its new research and innovation campus, the hospital announced Oct. 20.

The campus, which is currently under construction, is being built on the nearly 12 acres of land where the former Walter Reed Army Medical Center stood before its 2011 merger with the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. Its main auditorium will be named after Boeing.

The innovation hub will foster partnerships between medical personnel, researchers and diplomats to develop new pediatric care technologies.

"The Boeing Auditorium will help the Children's National Research & Innovation campus become the destination for discussion about how to best address the next big healthcare challenges facing children and families," Kurt Newman, MD, Children's National Hospital's president and CEO, said in a news release.

Children's National Research & Innovation Campus has already garnered partnerships with the National Institutes of Health, the FDA, Cerner, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Johnson & Johnson Innovation and Blacksburg-based Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

