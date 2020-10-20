Deloitte launches virtual hospital-at-home monitoring tool

Deloitte is rolling out a new tool for its digital health platform ConvergeHealth MyPath that allows providers to expand remote care services via virtual delivery.

ConvergeHealth Hospital in Home gathers data from remote monitoring tools including wearable devices and sends that data to power virtual visits and provide command center dashboards within the hospital with real-time insights on the patients' health, according to an Oct. 16 news release.

The system, which can integrate with existing EHRs, also includes a digital Rx kit and care management app that is provided to patients admitted to the program. These tools help the patient set up their home monitoring equipment and connect virtually with their care team for support.

More articles on digital transformation:

Children's Mercy Kansas City, Microsoft team up on genomics data initiative for cloud

Banner Health partners with Innovaccer for data interoperability: 3 details

Geisinger, OSF HealthCare ink digital transformation partnerships with Avia

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.