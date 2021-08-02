10 recent health IT, innovation partnerships

Here are 10 recent health IT vendor contracts and go-lives accelerating digital transformation efforts at healthcare organizations.

1. More than 200 Amazon Echo devices have been donated to Calcutta Health Care Center in Ohio for patients and nurses to use for better communication across the facility.

2. Stamford, Conn.-based Sema4, a genomics company spun out of Mount Sinai Health System, completed its merger with special purpose acquisition company CM Life Sciences,

3. Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health inked a digital patient experience partnership with GetWellNetwork.

4. Former Athenahealth CEO Jonathan Bush and Golden State Warriors NBA player Klay Thompson recently joined a $5 million investing round for healthcare price transparency startup Turquoise Health.

5. Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health partnered with Trilliant Health, an intelligent predictive analytics and patient acquisition platform.

6. The Digital Health Measurement Collaborative Community, a coalition of providers and health IT companies including Johns Hopkins Medicine, Teladoc Health and Pfizer, on July 27 unveiled its first two digital health measurement projects.

7. The parent company of Catalyst Health Network, a 1,000-physician network based in Plano, Texas, acquired digital health company MediBookr.

8. UMass Memorial Health teamed up with Halo Health to launch the health system's clinical communication initiative.

9. University Hospitals in Cleveland partnered with Edgility to provide the technology platform for its hospital-at-home offering.

10. Health data company Datavant and health information management company Ciox Health finalized their $7 billion merger agreement.