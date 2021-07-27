Digital health coalition backed by Duke, Johns Hopkins targets diversity, inclusion

The Digital Health Measurement Collaborative Community, a coalition of providers and health IT companies including Johns Hopkins Medicine, Teladoc Health and Pfizer, on July 27 unveiled its first two digital health measurement projects.

Hosted by the Digital Medicine Society, the collaborative launched in May to increase guidance for measuring health using digital technologies and other topics like digital health literacy.

The collaborative will use interdisciplinary expertise, data and use cases to approach its first two projects, with the goal of creating actionable outcomes for advancing diversity and inclusion in the community.

The first two projects will focus on digital inclusion, with two main goals:

1. Ensuring that a broad range of voices, such as different races and ethnicities, people with disabilities, sexual orientations and socioeconomic status, are included in each stage of the product development life cycle so that diverse populations can use and benefit from digital health measurement.

2. Standardizing inclusivity evaluation in the development, deployment and commercialization of digital health measures across contexts of use.

Here are the 35 organizations participating in the Digital Health Measurement Collaborative Community: