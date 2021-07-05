10 recent health IT, innovation partnerships 

Here are 10 recent health IT vendor contracts and go-lives accelerating digital transformation efforts at healthcare organizations.

1. Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health entered a 10-year strategic partnership with Siemens Healthineers focused on scaling healthcare innovation, improving workforce development and launching a joint intelligence center.

2. Data and analytics technology provider Health Catalyst inked an agreement to acquire patient engagement company Twistle.

3. Providence Ventures, the innovation arm of Renton, Wash.-based Providence, expanded its partnership with clinical decision support platform RxRevu through a new investment.

4. Boston Children's Hospital formed a five-year collaboration focused on cell and gene therapy technologies and programs with ElevateBio, a Cambridge, Mass.-based biotech startup.

5. Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital is teaming up with the Florida-Israel Business Accelerator on a slew of innovation projects that aim to improve care delivery across the health system and Tampa Bay region.

6. Two Houston Methodist critical care physicians received $100,000 total in grants from electricity company Reliant to pursue innovation projects for critical care patients.

7. Fifteen organizations, including Johns Hopkins University and Harvard University, recently were chosen as recipients of COVID-19 data research grants funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

8. Providence's health tech investment portfolio Tegria acquired KenSci, a company that provides AI platforms and tools to healthcare providers, payers and medical device companies.

9. Recuro acquired MyLegacy, a clinical decision-making support application, which the Cleveland Clinic Genomic Medicine Institute developed.

10. Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University and IBM Research unveiled a new AI-powered chatbot to address COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy.